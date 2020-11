GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s been a week to celebrate and honor the men and women who are currently serving or who have previously served our country.

The Gilmore Car Museum is thanking them this weekend by offering free admission to all active, inactive and U.S. military personnel.

Gilmore Car Museum

6865 W Hickory Rd – Hickory Corners

269-671-5089

GilmoreCarMuseum.org