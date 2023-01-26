GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Gilmore Car Museum just announced its exciting car show schedule for the entire 2023 season, but also has some fun winter-oriented events coming up in February! Josh, with the Gilmore Car Museum, joins us with a sneak peek of the upcoming season!

Gilmore Car Museum

Winter Motoring Meet: Saturday, February 4th @ the Carriage House

Pint with the Past: Saturday, February 11th @ Heritage Ballroom

6865 W Hickory Rd – Hickory Corners

269-671-5089

GilmoreCarMusuem.org