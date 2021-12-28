Gilmore Car Museum hosting Winter Wonderland experience through January 9th!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a fun, unique and family friendly activity for the final days of your holiday break, we have a great idea! The Gilmore Car Museum is open all year with tons of great activities, no matter what the weather is like outside!

Right now there is even a special Winter Wonderland drive-thru experience! Jay Follis joins us to share everything going on at the museum!

Gilmore Car Museum

Winter Wonderland: 11/24 through 1/9
6865 W Hickory Rd – Hickory Corners
Open 7 days a week
269-671-5089
GilmoreCarMuseum.org

