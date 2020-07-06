Gilmore Car Museum hosting live, drive-in concert

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Gilmore Car Museum is North Americas largest auto museum! It was closed due to the pandemic but they recently opened back up to the public.

>>>Take a look at the video above to see all the changes

They also are hosting a few events this summer including a live, drive-in concert with The English Rain, a Beatles cover band. To purchase a ticket for your vehicle, click here.

Gilmore Car Museum

6865 Hickory Road – Hickory Corners

Monday – Friday: 9 AM to 5 PM

Saturday & Sunday: 9 AM to 6 PM

GilmoreCarMuseum.org

Sponsored by Gilmore Car Museum.