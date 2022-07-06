GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The history of the automobile is so rich in Michigan so it’s no surprise that North America’s largest auto museum is right here in our own backyard! The Gilmore Car Museum has a whole summer of great events for car enthusiasts, including weekly Wednesday Night Cruise-Ins and other special themed events! You also can always stop by and check out the museum and the current exhibits or dine at the authentic 1941 Silk City Diner or Heritage Cafe! There is so much to explore on the grounds, whether you’re a casual history fan or a huge car enthusiast, there will be something to enjoy!

Josh Russell joins us with their calendar of events and to talk about what they have coming up this summer!

Gilmore Car Museum

6865 W Hickory Rd – Hickory Corners

269-671-5089

GilmoreCarMuseum.org

Sponsored by Gilmore Car Museum.