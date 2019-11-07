Gift giving and giving back

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This time of year we spend a lot of time thinking about gift-givingbut how about giving back? Here in Grand Rapids the Grandville Avenue for Arts and Humanities works all year round to improve the lives of local children. You can help them in their mission with a couple of upcoming events. Here to tell us more is Roberto Jara, Gabriela Favela, and Sofia Ramirez Hernandez.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Dona y Toma (Give and Take) is a free event open to the neighbors in the Roosevelt Park and Black Hills neighborhoods where families can swap, donate, and take winter wear home and be more prepared for the elements before GAAH closes for the holidays. You can help by donating gently used or new winter clothing and accessories. If you are close to children or remember your own childhood, you’ll remember how having snow gear makes all the difference. GAAH will receive gear of all sizes. Please bring your donations by Friday, November 15th at 5pm.

Annual Book Giftaway is also an event for our neighbors in the Roosevelt Park and Black Hills neighborhoods. The neighbors “shop” through the selection of used and new books, select one for themselves, one for a friend, and then staff helps wrap the books up in the holiday spirit. All donations for this event must be in their library by Wednesday, December 18th at 7pm, though we are always accepting new or popular youth literature.

Give-and-Take Winter Gear Event

Grandville Avenue Arts and Humanities

Monday, November 18, 3-6PM

Cook Library Center

1100 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Step 1: Bring your gently used winter clothes if you have them

Step 2: Enjoy some hot chocolate & cookies

Step 3: Go home with some new-to-you winter clothes

Book Giftaway