Getting your last paycheck - what next?

Posted: Apr 29, 2019 02:13 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2019 02:13 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Retirement is certainly something we look forward to, but have you ever thought about what you are going to do after you get your last paycheck? 

That’s what we’re discussing today with the father-daughter team of Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward of Mattson Financial Services are in studio today to discuss key ingredients to your retirement. Mattson Financial Services provides full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area. Gary and Laurel are also popular radio show hosts.

Mattson Financial has a great offer for you today. For the first 5 callers with a portfolio of $250,000 or greater, they are offering a complimentary full blown retirement plan. This will allow you to sit down with them and have them analyze where you are right now and discuss the best steps for get you ready for retirement.

Contact info:

Main Office

  • 3226 28th Street SE
  • Kentwood, MI 49512
  • Toll Free: 800-536-8907
  • Direct: 616-514-3831
  • Fax: 616-805-5348
  • Email: info@mattsonfinancial.com
