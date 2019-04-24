Getting thrifty along the lakeshore Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - Whether you're looking for vintage clothing or something for your home, some of the best finds are at thrift stores! Today we're learning about a thrift store crawl happening this weekend in Holland. It's the 4th year for the event, Around the Thirft Store World in 2 Days.

The event is happening Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27

Participating stores:

Africa's Child Thrift Store - Holland

Goodwill Industries of West MIchigan - Muskegon

Harbor Humane Resale Store - Holland

Community Action House Resale - Holland

Ditto Upscale Resale - Holland

Macatawa Treasures - Holland

Paradise Bound Thrift Shoppe - Zeeland

HRM's Gateway Center - Holland