Getting thrifty along the lakeshore

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 11:51 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - Whether you're looking for vintage clothing or something for your home, some of the best finds are at thrift stores! Today we're learning about a thrift store crawl happening this weekend in Holland. It's the 4th year for the event, Around the Thirft Store World in 2 Days. 

The event is happening Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27

Participating stores:

Africa's Child Thrift Store  - Holland
Goodwill Industries of West MIchigan - Muskegon
Harbor Humane Resale Store - Holland
Community Action House Resale - Holland
Ditto Upscale Resale - Holland
Macatawa Treasures - Holland 
Paradise Bound Thrift Shoppe - Zeeland
HRM's Gateway Center - Holland 

