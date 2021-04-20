Getting ready for watersports season with Fox Powersports!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – That little taste of summer got us all thinking about heading out and enjoying some time on the water.

If you’re a watersports enthusiast, now is the time to start thinking about making a purchase or getting your current personal watercraft ready for the summer season. We all know Matt Kirkwood is a big fan of winter sports – he’s an avid snowmobiler and skier but today he’s hopping aboard something made for the water at Fox Powersports!

>>>Take a look!

Fox Powersports

720 44th St. SW – Wyoming

616-855-3660

FoxPowersports.com

Sponsored by Fox Powersports.