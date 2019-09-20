Getting around Project 1 – try the Honda Hopper

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For a fifth year, the West Michigan Honda Dealers is the Official Vehicle of ArtPrize and now Project 1. They’re helping visitors get around Grand Rapids on Saturdays during September with their Honda Hopper Rideshare. Joseph LaVoie from West Michigan Honda Dealers joins us to tell us more.

During competition years, the West Michigan Honda dealers have run the “Design & Drive” art car contest in Rosa Parks Circle, but this year they needed to evolve for Project 1. They wanted to provide a ride service during the busiest day for visitors are in Grand Rapids for Project 1. So on Saturdays during the opening month of September visitors can take advantage of the Honda Hoppers, a complimentary walk-up rideshare service that travels between each of the three Project 1 installation sites: Downtown, Tanglefoot and MLK Park.

Honda Hoppers run: