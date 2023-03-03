GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of this weekend’s biggest events is the West Michigan Home and Garden show happening in downtown Grand Rapids. If you have any home project you’re looking to tackle, inside or out, you’ll find some great connections at this year’s show! There’s over 300 local businesses and 5 stages with a full line-up of speakers talking about everything from plants to home design to food. Plus, the show features 13 large feature gardens, which will make you feel like spring has arrived inside DeVos Place!

Now is really a great time to get a plan together for your backyard and all your outdoor spaces. We stopped by a booth set up by Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens to see what they’re featuring at this year’s show!

>>>Take a look!

Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens

6464 Broadmoor SE

Caledonia

Open Monday-Saturday

616-698-6910

