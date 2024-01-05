GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Gordon Water Systems has been in business in West Michigan for 50 years now, and they have some special deals for you. Tom is here to tell us all about what they offer.

Water contamination has been in the news much more in recent years. One contamination that has stayed in the news is PFAS. There are several reasons for it being top of mind for all of us: It is a very prevalent contamination. Recent Governmental reports state that 46% of drinking water in the U.S. has PFAS. Michigan is one of the leading states for awareness and testing due to the sheer number of sites we have in our state.

Visit Gordon Water Systems at the Remodeling and New Homes Show January 12-14! Stop by their booth, mention eightWest and sign up to win their expo discount. You can also bring in a 10oz water sample for testing.

Gordon Water Systems

GordonWater.com

SPECIALS:

Purchase of the Non-Electric Kinetico Premier Softener, $1,000 off the Kinetico K5 drinking water station

Free salt level monitor & 1st year of Gordy Care Plan

Deluxe DFS air filter for only $795 (save $700)

Over $2,000 in savings!

1-800-928-3768

Locations in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Rockford and Portage

Sponsored by Gordon Water Systems.