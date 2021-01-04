Get your retirement planning on track in 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a new year which means it’s time to focus on your road to a successful retirement. So how do you make 2021 your year for planning?

Back with us today are Gary Mattson and Taylor Steward. The duo are part of the team with Mattson Financial, a full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area. They are also popular radio show hosts.

Mattson Financial has a great offer for you today. For the first 5 callers with a portfolio of $250,000 or greater, they are offering a complimentary full blown retirement plan. This will allow you to sit down with them and have them analyze where you are right now and discuss the best steps for get you ready for retirement.

Contact info:

Main Office

3226 28th Street SE

Kentwood, MI 49512

Toll Free: 800-536-8907

Direct: 616-514-3831

Fax: 616-805-5348

Email: info@mattsonfinancial.com

Sponsored by Mattson Financial Services.