Get Your Rear in Gear

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One in 20 people will be diagnosed with colon cancer in their lifetime. As we get older the risk increases, but there are still signs to look out for no matter how old you are. Today we’re getting a unique perspective on colon cancer from a local doctor who’s battling the disease. We want to welcome Dr. Chelsea Boet to our studio today.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Saturday, September 28, 2019

Millennium Park

1450 Maynard Avenue SW, Walker, MI 49534

Through September 25 at midnight

Adult: $30

Youth (12 and under): $20

Kids’ Fun Run (10 and under): $20

Race Day

Adult: $35

Youth (12 and under): $25

Kids’ Fun Run (10 and under): $25

Please note: fees are non-refundable and race bibs are non-transferable and we do our best to ensure everyone gets a shirt but to be guaranteed one please register by Wednesday, September 25.

Online Registration closes Wednesday, September 25 at midnight

8:00 a.m. – Registration

9:00 a.m. – Kids’ Fun Run

9:15 a.m. – 5K Timed Run/ Walk

10:00 a.m. – Post Race Finisher Awards

PACKET PICKUP: