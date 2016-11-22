Get your holiday shopping done while giving back to Be Nice.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – You know the holiday season is here when you start worrying about which list you might be on, the naughty or nice one! Christy Buck and Jeff Elhart joined eightWest in studio to talk about how you can give back to Be Nice. this holiday season.

Starting the Friday, November 28th, The Mental Health Foundation will have a kiosk in Rivertown Crossings Mall in Grandville with all the latest and greatest merchandise for sale! You can’t go wrong with Be Nice. merchandise for your holiday giving! The kiosk will be located near Old Navy, every weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday – hours vary) through Sunday, December 28th.

If you can’t make it to the kiosk, you can always visit their our online store.

How the Mental Health Foundation has impacted West Michigan:

• In 2015/2016 school year:

– 92 schools across 5 counties impacted by LLL and/or be nice.

– 52,500 students impacted by LLL and/or be nice.

– 3150 teaching staff impacted by be nice.

– 10 businesses across West Michigan impacted by be nice.

– Over 25 showings of Hope Bridge Movies throughout the state

– 12 Mental Health First Aid courses taught impacting 360 individuals.

– Countless presentations to clubs, civic organizations and conferences throughout the state.

Let’s not just talk about it, let’s be about it!

N – NOTICE…signs of depression or other changes in someone’s behavior.

I – INVITE…yourself to initiate a conversation.

C – CHALLENGE…the stigma; communicate important resources.

E – EMPOWER…yourself with the knowledge that you can have an effect on how someone thinks, acts and feels.