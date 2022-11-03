GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s time to start thinking about the holiday shopping season – maybe you’ve already started or haven’t even thought about it! If you want to get a headstart or look for inspiration, there’s a fun event coming up this weekend – the annual Forest Hills Eastern Holiday Expo! The free event will feature over 110 vendors including local crafters, artisans and food. Funds raised will go toward the senior class of 2023. Feel free to bring the whole family because the event is kid-friendly with games for kids, the Ada Township Fire Department, face painting and crafts!

Holiday Expo & Artisans Market

Forest Hills Eastern High School

2200 Pettis Avenue NE – Ada

Saturday, November 5th

9am – 3pm

