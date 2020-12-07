Get your holiday shopping done at Myrtle Mae’s Christmas Open House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Only 2.5 weeks until Christmas – if you’re still looking for some gift ideas, we have the perfect store for you! Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique makes it easy to get multiple gifts in one spot, at great places.

They’re holding their Christmas Open House right now – take a look at some of their fun gift ideas for just about anybody!

Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique

12 Days of Giveaways

December 13th-24th

Buy 2 ornaments, get 1 free through December 12th

6464 Broadmoor SE – Caledonia

MyrtleMaesBoutique.com

Sponsored by Harder & Warner.