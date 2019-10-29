Get your health insurance questions answered for free

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe that the holiday shopping season is almost here. But great gifts aren’t the only thing you can shop for…you can shop for health insurance too. As open enrollment begins on Friday, you might have more questions than answers. Thankfully the State of Michigan has offers free resources to help navigate the health insurance process. Here to explain is Amy Miilu from the Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

There are many health insurance options, and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, or DIFS, can answer your questions for free! DIFTS does not sell insurance and can provide you with factual, unbiased answers to your health insurance questions.

The annual health insurance open enrollment period starts Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15, with plans beginning on Jan. 1, 2020. This is the only time to purchase health insurance for 2020 on the health insurance exchange unless you qualify for a special enrollment period. Michigan has nine insurers operating on the federal health insurance marketplace this year. During open enrollment, you may purchase health insurance through the marketplace, a licensed insurance agent, an assister or navigator, an individual or organization trained to assist you in completing a marketplace application or directly from a health insurance company.

HICAP stands for Health Insurance Consumer Assistance Program, and it provides free help to anyone looking for health insurance information, including answers to questions and concerns, shopping tips and help with health insurance disputes and complaints.

Department of Insurance and Financial Services