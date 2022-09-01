GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Before we know it, the fall leaves will coming down and we’ll definitely be out in our yard taking care of that. Fall is also a great time to put new plants in the ground to enhance our outdoor spaces!
For a wide and beautiful selection of trees, bushes, and statuary, check out Harder and Warner Landscape and Boutique Gardens! They have an enormous library of plants to choose from.
>>>Take a look!
Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens
6464 Broadmoor SE
Caledonia
Open 7 days a week
616-698-6910
Sponsor: Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens