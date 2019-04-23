Get your garden harvest organized with The Canning Diva
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Growing your own food can be rewarding and delicious, but it takes planning, and that can be a little overwhelming. Today we have you covered, we're getting some tips on how to get organized, and how to get the most of your garden harvest.
We have Diane Devereaux, AKA the Canning Diva, back on eightWest.
The Canning Diva's two cookbooks are on sale now to get you ready for spring at Amazon.com
Book Titles:
- “Canning Full Circe; Garden to Jar to Table”
- “The Complete Guide to Pressure Canning” Everything you need to know to preserve meats, vegetables, meals in a jar and more.
