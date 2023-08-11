GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We all want to look and feel our best and sometimes we need help to enhance what we were born with. Felicia, from Ageless Beauty, talked about one option she offers.

Felicia and her team focus on each client’s individual needs and desires when it comes to their skincare and offer a personalized approach to help each person achieve their goals. They offer facials, facial enhancements, hair removal treatments, acne resolution and services for brows, lashes and lips. There are also a wide array of options for men, as well.

Ageless Beauty

1144 Wealthy St. SE

616-706-6292

AgelessBeautyGR.com

Sponsored by Ageless Beauty.