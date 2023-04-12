GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people dream of building a new home or renovating the one they’re in, and the possibilities are endless. Most will tell you that the investment is absolutely worth it. Whether you want a new kitchen, bathroom, or even an entertainment room, Advanced Interiors can help you create the space of your dreams. In fact, it was one year ago that we visited their newly built cabinet showroom, and since then, they’ve added even more!
They also have a big sale coming up and are helping to promote a “Dream Kitchen” giveaway, and we stopped by to get all the details!
“Less Taxing/More Savings Shaw Sale – PLUS”
10% off everything in the showroom
Plus, Advanced Interiors is paying all customer sales tax
Advanced Interiors
Main Showroom: 6656 Pine Ridge Ct. – Jenison
Cabinet Showroom: 2243 Port Sheldon – Jenison
616-457-4818
Sponsored by Advanced Interiors.