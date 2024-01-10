GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the new year comes a great new lineup from Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. The venue will be hosting a lot of music and entertainment to keep us entertained during the long, cold winter months.

Music

First up is Dru Hill with special guest Ginuwine on Friday, Jan. 26. ​In honor of the band’s 25th anniversary in the music industry, Dru Hill is featuring all group members, past and present, to give fans an experience they will never forget.

In mid-March, Peter Frampton takes the stage. He’s one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. After 46 years, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time, selling over 17 million records worldwide.

It was recently announced that Styx will be stopping by Mount Pleasant on May 4 and tickets go on sale this Saturday. After more than a decade together on the road, this incarnation of Styx is looking forward to performing as many shows as it can for as long as it can.

Chicago returns to Mount Pleasant on May 25. Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” they are the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Fast forward to summer and a throwback to iconic southern rock bands, Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will perform at the outdoor venue on August 9.

Country fans can catch Jason Aldean at the outdoor venue on August 16.

Entertainment

One of the most successful and respected comedians in the country, Jeff Foxworthy, is coming to Mount Pleasant on February 16. He is the largest-selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and best-selling author of more than 26 books. Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets are on sale now for Theresa Caputo, who starred for years as the “Long Island Medium.” Her show comes to Mount Pleasant on February 3.

Food

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse opened its fourth restaurant in the state and the first one in mid-Michigan. The new space features three main dining rooms, a bar and lounge, a patio, and a private dining room that can accommodate personal and family celebrations, business meetings and more.

While Ruth’s Chris’ steaks and its signature sizzle may have put the restaurant on the map, guests also can enjoy fresh seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts, craft cocktails and wines. Make sure to check out the Happy Hour specials Sunday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Ascend Sportsbook

If you’re looking for a good place to watch the game while at the casino or resort, check out Ascend Sportsbook, an official partner of the Detroit Lions. You’ll find large screens all over the bar, making it easy to watch the game.

Waterpark

If you want to be someplace that feels warm and tropical every day, head to the Soaring Eagle Waterpark! Right now, they have a bo-go special that’s available Monday through Friday. If your kids are still on winter break this week, that’s a fun place to visit and check out the Flow Rider, the Otters Run and the Loons Loop! Head to SoaringEagleCasino.com to get started planning your tropical getaway! You can find out about all the deals and specials available for visitors.

