Get your child a toy that’s both fun and educational from Aunt Candy’s Toy Company

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The most critical time for cognitive development is in a child’s early years. So when you’re looking for toys, the ones that are most fun are the toys that will enhance creativity and strengthen the imagination.

The holidays are a perfect time to get kids something that’s fun AND educational. Today, we’re taking you to Aunt Candy’s Toy Company in Rockford!

Aunt Candy’s Toy Company

63 Courtland St. – Rockford
(616) 866-8783
AuntCandysToyCompany.com

Sponsored by Aunt Candy’s Toy Company.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon