Get whiter teeth in 5 minutes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Power Swabs offers a quick and easy way to whiten your teeth at home!

Melinda stopped by our studio to teach us more about Power Swabs.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Powerswabs are a quick, easy way to whiten your teeth. Within 5 minutes of use, Powerswabs can change your smile an average of 2 shades. Then, after 7 days, Powerswabs changes your teeth an average of 6 shades.

So how do they work? Powerswabs are as simple as brushing your teeth, and takes less time than any other part of daily routine! First you lift your stains, then you use the lightening swab. Plus, Powerswabs are actually good for your teeth! They work to hydrate your enamel, as they derived from coconut.

Powerswabs played “Who would you rather kiss?” by holding up two pictures of the same people; one picture before using Powerswabs, and one after using Powerswabs. The results showed that 100% of people would rather kiss a whiter smile! If you’re looking for that tiny bit of extra confidence, Powerswabs is the way to go.

4th of July Special: up to 40% off with free shipping – and free Quick Stick with order

1-800-664-4805/ Power Swabs Teeth Whitening

Sponsored by Power Swabs.