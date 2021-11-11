Get whiter teeth for the holiday season with Power Swabs!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We should always celebrate getting back into a normal routine, whether that’s going back to the gym or even catching up with friends over coffee or lunch.

Whatever the routine may be for you, most of us are into looking healthier! Today we’re going to share a secret with you.

Lifestyle Consultant Courtney joins us from Power Swabs to tell us how we can look and feel great in only 5 minutes a day!

Powerswabs are a quick, easy way to whiten your teeth. Within 5 minutes of use, Powerswabs can change your smile an average of 2 shades. Then, after 7 days, Powerswabs changes your teeth an average of 6 shades.

So how do they work? Power Swabs are as simple as brushing your teeth, and takes less time than any other part of daily routine! First you lift your stains, then you use the lightening swab. Plus, Power Swabs are actually good for your teeth! They work to hydrate your enamel, as they derived from coconut.

Thanksgiving Special: up to 40% off with free shipping – and free Quick Stick with order

1-800-664-4805/ Power Swabs Teeth Whitening

Sponsored by Power Swabs.