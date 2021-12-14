Get unique holiday gifts at Shop Hop in Uptown Grand Rapids!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – These days, there’s a lot of shopping going on! We all know, shopping local has all kinds of benefits – that’s why we’re highlighting a “Shop of Shop Hop”, which runs through Christmas Eve.

This event emcompasses 4 unique and beautiful business districts in Grand Rapids: Eastown, East Fulton, East Hills, and Wealthy Street – areas that are packed with cool shops, restaurants, service providers and entertainment venues, where you can find beautiful gifts or purchase a gift card for that person who has everything! Rachael got the chance to check in with Uptown Grand Rapids, the organizer of Shop Hop, to talk about the endless possibilities!

Uptown GR Shop Hop

UptownGR.com

Sponsored by Uptown Grand Rapids.