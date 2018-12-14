Get training for those in-demand jobs
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - More and more employers are looking for skilled workers and it's easier than you think to start a new career or get training for those in-demand jobs. Today, we have Doug Bagley from Thompson M-TEC in Holland to tell us more.
Right now employers are looking for skilled workers and Thompson M-TEC offers medical, manufacturing, office and technology, and skilled trades career training for adults. It’s training that can often be done in 15 weeks or less.
Thompson M-TEC
- Career and Corporate Training
- 616-738-8935
- www.mtec.org
