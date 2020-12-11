Get the smile you’ve always wanted with Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Studio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you smile, you send lots of messages out into the world – that you’re happy, friendly and approachable. But when you’re not happy with your teeth or have oral pain, there’s not a lot of smiling taking place. But it doesn’t have to be that way!

Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio can offer solutions, either big or small! We stopped by their office to check it out!

>>>Take a look!

Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio

3855 Burton Street SE, Suite B

616-369-0360

AdvancedOralSurgeryMI.com

Sponsored by AdvancedOralSurgeryMI.com.