Get the most out of your credit card perks

Credit cards are something we all use in our everyday life, but not all credit cards are created equal! Today we’re talking about how to stay on top of your spending, and make the most out of card perks with Deidre Davis from MSU Federal Credit Union.

If your credit score is good, you should call your credit card issuers once a year to ask what advantages you’re eligible for based on your history with them. Often, they can waive fees, increase your credit limit, lower your interest rate, and/or provide you access to exclusive experiences.

Many credit card rewards programs work on a point system, in which you earn a certain number of points for each dollar spent. When you accumulate a certain number of points, you can redeem them for gift cards, cash, travel discounts, or items from the credit card company’s rewards catalog. If used strategically, it may be worth it to have reward-based cards. There are three primary types of card rewards:

1. Everyday spending

This card typically awards bonus points for the categories you spend the most on, like groceries or restaurants. Look for cards that offer more than one point per dollar spent.

2. Perks for things you love the most

This type of rewards card provides perks and special access, such as in-store discounts or special benefits at your favorite retailers. If there is an annual fee, be sure you are getting your money’s worth each year.

3. Reduce travel costs

If you travel and want to travel even more, find a credit card with built-in perks, such as the ability to redeem points or miles to cover travel expenses, such as airline tickets, hotel stays, and more.

MSUFCU offers its Visa Signature Credit Card, giving cardholders even more cash back on the things they buy the most:

3% cash back on groceries

2% cash back on gas, travel, and universities

1% cash back on all other purchases

Plus, cardholders get instant access to VIP experiences and exclusive discounts. To learn more about the Visa Signature Credit Card, visit msufcu.org/visasignature or stop into a branch today.

