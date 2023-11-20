GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are all gearing up for the holidays and lets face it, we all want to put our best self forward. For many, that means having great hair. It’s important for both men and women, so as you prep for those holiday get-togethers and photos, and you’re thinking about sprucing up your color or cut, check out Cheeky Strut Salon. They’re offering great holiday deals and recently remodeled their downtown location.

They’ve also added another location called Cheeky Strut & Co. located on Lake Eastbrook Blvd,. This will be their new chair rental location where they are growing their stylist team.

Cheeky Strut

216 Grandville Avenue SW

Grand Rapids

616-272-3123



Cheeky Strut + Co

3655 Lake Eastbrook Blvd SE

Grand Rapids