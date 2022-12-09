GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you’re looking to hire a law firm, you want to know the team you’re working with has the knowledge, experiences and resources to protect your rights. Today we have Daniel and Tim with us from Grewal Law.

If you have experienced an injury due to medical malpractice, been a victim of a sexual assault, seriously injured as a result of someone else’s negligence, accused of a crime or charged with DUI, or are going through a divorce or child custody battle you can contact Grewal Law PLLC. They are a full-service law firm, providing clients throughout Michigan with personalized and reliable legal representation. With multiple office locations in Grand Rapids, Northville, and Okemos, their attorneys assist clients throughout the state with a wide variety of complex legal matters.

With more than 100 years of collective experience, we are well-versed in a variety of different issues you may face. With every case they take on, we strive to provide our clients with the compassionate and honest legal counsel they need, coupled with the aggressive advocacy they deserve.

Grewal Law

616-202-5391

801 Broadway NW – Grand Rapids

Locations in Okemos & Northville

4GrewallLaw.com

