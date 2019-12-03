Get the kitchen of your dreams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In today’s world, getting a great recommendation from someone you trust, and seeing a job well-done could be more valuable than anything else. That’s what the story behind a series of kitchen remodels that took place within a single family. It started with one couple who renovated their kitchen, which led to their daughter and her husband getting theirs done and the in-laws. All the work was done by Kitchens By Katie, all three couples had different needs and all were very pleased with the outcome. Today we’re taking a look at all three!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

What’s amazing, is that all three remodels took place in a matter of months. Kitchens By Katie is able to work very fast, they can transform a kitchen within a week, which is pretty amazing! Right now, Kitchens By Katie is offering a special deal, anyone who purchases a new or refaced kitchen will also get a free vanity for their bathroom. So many possibilities, Kitchens By Katie can design new kitchens or re-design your existing kitchen by resurfacing cabinets or adding new ones.

Just give them a call to ask questions or set up an appointment.

Kitchens by Katie