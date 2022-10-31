GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s Halloween which means we are focusing on spooky and fun holiday treats. Maybe you’re skipping the candy and throwing an adult-themed party with creative drinks – if so, we have some ideas for you! Nate Blury from Drink Grand Rapids joins us today with some very creepy (but very delicious!) drinks!

Eye Ball Martini Ingredients 4 ounces vodka ( I used Ciroc)

3 ounces lychee juice (from canned lychees in syrup, reserve remaining syrup/juice and lychees)

2 ounces Solerno blood orange liqueur

1 ounce green tea simple syrup** For the Simple Syrup: 6 oz water

6 oz cup sugar

1 matcha green tea bag Garnish: lychees (from canned lychees in syrup)

fresh blueberries

skewers

Witches Potion Margarita WITCHES POTION MARGARITA

3 Fresh Blackberries

3 Fresh Blueberries

3 Fresh Raspberries

1 tbsp Agave Nectar

2 Lime Wedges

2 oz Silver Tequila Your Favorite Brand, I used Exotico Tequila

Jones Sugar Cane soda – Berry Lemonade Flavor Or your favorite Sparkling Berry-Flavored Soda

1 tsp each Blue/Purple Sanding Sugars for rimming

1 tsp each Coarse Sea Salt + Crushed Black Pepper for rimming

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine colorful sanding sugars, coarse salt, and crushed peppercorn (optional) together in a small bowl and stir together then spread evenly onto a small plate. Now rub your cocktail glass with a lime wedge and dip it into the rimming salts to create a colorful rim. Set aside. In a cocktail shaker, add all the fresh berries and muddle until crushed and juicy. Now drizzle in the agave nectar, splash in the juice from lime wedges and splash in the silver tequila. Fill 3/4 of the way with ice, and shake everything together until combined and chilled through. Strain this mixture into your rimmed cocktail glass over fresh ice and top off with sparkling blue Berry Lemonade soda. Garnish with skewered berries and dried rosebuds/edible flowers, if desired.

For more recipes and fun, visit Facebook.com/DrinkGrandRapids.