GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems that during the first months of the year, everyone’s really excited and motivated to take on some home improvement projects! It’s the perfect time to get things done. So whether you’re planning something big or small, it helps to get some ideas and help! Standale Home Studio has a lot of expertise to share. We stopped by to get some ideas!

There are so many options when it comes to improving your home! The design experts at Standale Home Studio are always on top of all the industry trends so if you want to talk ideas with them, just set up an appointment or stop by their showroom!

>>>Take a look!

Standale Home Studio

4046 Lake Michigan Dr. NW – Grand Rapids

616-453-8201

Open Monday-Saturday

StandaleHomeStudio.com

Sponsored by Standale Home Studio.