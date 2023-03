GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The West Michigan Home and Garden show is happening now through Sunday in downtown Grand Rapids. There are spectacular gardens on display throughout DeVos Place, but you can also find ways to add more greenery inside your home. One of the speakers this weekend is Lisa the Houseplant Guru!

>>>Take a look!

The Houseplant Guru

Thursday: 6pm

Friday: 3pm & 7pm

Saturday: 2pm & 6pm

Sunday: 1pm

TheHousePlantGuru.com