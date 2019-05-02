eightWest

Get skilled training for your next career

By:

Posted: May 02, 2019 12:17 PM EDT

Updated: May 02, 2019 12:17 PM EDT

Get skilled training for your next career

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - If you're looking to get a leg up on the competition when it comes to getting a new job, the right degree or training can make all the difference. Kellogg Community College is working to make those credits even more affordable. Here to talk to us more about this are Eric Greene and Dr. Colin McCaleb.

Kellogg Community College provides a tuition-free pathway to high-paying skilled trades jobs. This is especially appealing to high school students who want to avoid college tuition debts and move quickly into a career after high school.

The State of Michigan pays college tuition for early college and dual enrollment courses at KCC. Right now KCC is expanding training for skilled trades in the Hastings area for high school students and older adults.

Kellogg Community College

  • Call today to get connected with an admissions specialist
  • 269-965-4153
  • www.Kellogg.edu
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park

Photo Galleries