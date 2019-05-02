Get skilled training for your next career Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - If you're looking to get a leg up on the competition when it comes to getting a new job, the right degree or training can make all the difference. Kellogg Community College is working to make those credits even more affordable. Here to talk to us more about this are Eric Greene and Dr. Colin McCaleb.

Kellogg Community College provides a tuition-free pathway to high-paying skilled trades jobs. This is especially appealing to high school students who want to avoid college tuition debts and move quickly into a career after high school.

The State of Michigan pays college tuition for early college and dual enrollment courses at KCC. Right now KCC is expanding training for skilled trades in the Hastings area for high school students and older adults.

