Get skilled nursing care at MediLodge

Recovering completely from surgery or illness is a long process, and getting your independence back takes a lot of work. Thankfully you don’t have to do it alone. MediLodge has locations throughout West Michigan dedicated to getting you back on your feet. Tara Thiel joins us today to tell us more.

MediLodge is the leading provider in the state of Michigan for 24/7 skilled nursing care and rehabilitation.

MediLodge

medilodge.com

Locations across West Michigan

Holland, Kalamazoo, Marshall, Portage, Wyoming and Grand Haven