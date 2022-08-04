GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems that all we hear these days is that prices are rising but we know of a place where prices are decreasing! You can get beauty and salon products at a huge discount at Beauty Supply Liquidation! Bill joins us from Liquid Asset Partners to talk about all the great products you can find at great prices!

Beauty Supply Liquidation

New inventory weekly

2320 28th St. SE – Grand Rapids

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – Closed

Wednesday – 11am to 7pm

Thursday – 11am to 7pm

Friday – 10am to 8pm

Saturday – 10am to 8pm

Sunday – 10am to 8pm

More details here

Sponsored by Liquid Asset Partners.