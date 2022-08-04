GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems that all we hear these days is that prices are rising but we know of a place where prices are decreasing! You can get beauty and salon products at a huge discount at Beauty Supply Liquidation! Bill joins us from Liquid Asset Partners to talk about all the great products you can find at great prices!
Beauty Supply Liquidation
New inventory weekly
2320 28th St. SE – Grand Rapids
Monday – Closed
Tuesday – Closed
Wednesday – 11am to 7pm
Thursday – 11am to 7pm
Friday – 10am to 8pm
Saturday – 10am to 8pm
Sunday – 10am to 8pm
More details here
Sponsored by Liquid Asset Partners.