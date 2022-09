GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Neuropathy affects people of all ages, but primarily older adults. The most common and painful area affected are the feet. Joining us today is Dr. Karen May from Momentum Health. She is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a Neuropathy Survivor herself.

>>>Take a look!

Momentum Health Neuropathy Center

517-877-PAIN

$59 neuropathy evaluation for the first 25 callers ($249 retail value)

MyMomentumHealth.com

Sponsored by Momentum Health Neuropathy Center.