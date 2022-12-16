GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Lots of people complain about a painful knee, hip or shoulder. But if your pain is severe and is affecting your quality of your life, you may find relief through a joint replacement. Corewell Health West, formerly Spectrum Health, has a long history of excellence in helping patients with joint pain improve their mobility and get back to living their best life.

Here to talk about the latest in joint replacement surgery is Dr. Charles Sherry from Corewell Health West Orthopedics.

Total Joint Replacement Surgery:

• Last line of treatment, when less invasive options have failed

• 95% of patients report high or very high satisfaction

• Many patients go home the day of surgery

• SpectrumHealth.org/Orthopedics or 616.267.8860

