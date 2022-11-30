GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are a great time to get together with family and friends and Founders Brewing Company has a great selection of beers to make the season bright. Today, we have Jera Moore with us to talk about some great seasonal pairings.

All Day IPA Perfect for wrapping presents!

Centennial IPA This one pairs well with any and all of your holiday traditions!

Breakfast Stout This beer is a perfect way to start your holiday mornings or to bring to holiday brunch.

KBS This is a great option for sitting fireside to slow down and enjoy the things that matter most to you!

Founders Brewing Company

235 Grandville Ave SW

616-776-1195

FoundersBrewing.com

Sponsored by Founders Brewing Company.