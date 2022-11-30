GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are a great time to get together with family and friends and Founders Brewing Company has a great selection of beers to make the season bright. Today, we have Jera Moore with us to talk about some great seasonal pairings.
All Day IPA
Perfect for wrapping presents!
Centennial IPA
This one pairs well with any and all of your holiday traditions!
Breakfast Stout
This beer is a perfect way to start your holiday mornings or to bring to holiday brunch.
KBS
This is a great option for sitting fireside to slow down and enjoy the things that matter most to you!
Founders Brewing Company
235 Grandville Ave SW
616-776-1195
FoundersBrewing.com
Sponsored by Founders Brewing Company.