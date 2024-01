GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-We may be in the middle of a snowy and cold week, but this weekend, we get the chance to dream of warmer weather and spending time outside in sunny places! It’s time for the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show, and Carolyn is here to tell us what visitors can expect.

Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show

Thursday – Sunday

DeVos Place

Tickets: $12 for adults, $5 for children

GRRVShow.com