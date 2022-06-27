GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Biked is a new Grand Rapids based start-up, whose mission is to deliver easier access to bike care & repair. They deliver on-demand bike service at the touch of a button via either their mobile app or website! All you have to do is book the service and they pick up, do the work and deliver your bike back to you.

David and Jared started the business because they saw the clear need in the market – getting bikes to the shop is messy and time consuming and they want to remove that hassle. They’ll also be launching a certified pre-owned program for people to buy ors sell pre-owned bikes that have been rigorously refurbished & certified by their tech team.

biked.

3534 Roger B. Chaffee Memorial Blvd SE

1-800-915-1913

Get the app on the App Store or Google Play

biked.app

Sponsored by biked.