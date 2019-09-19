Get moving, stay healthy: Grand Rapids Heart Walk 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - The Grand Rapids Public Museum has recently announced the return of the exhibit, Bodies Revealed, opening November 16, 2019! This exhibit features real, whole, and partial body specimens that have been preserved through an innovative process. Visitors will have the opportunity to observe the skeletal, muscular, nervous, digestive, respiratory, reproductive, and circulatory systems in real life while absorbing information pertaining to their bodies. Guests will be able to have a better understanding of their everyday motions and activities while also learning what could damage organs by habits like over-eating, lack of exercise, and smoking.

The Bodies Revealed exhibit is also a fantastic learning opportunity for students that goes beyond the classroom. Students of all ages will be able to make connections that they have learned in their classes while also learning the importance of taking care of their bodies. Students will also learn about the human body with real life examples instead of just pictures in their text book. If you have a kid interested in science, this is the perfect exhibit to experience as a family!