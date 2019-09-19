Get moving, stay healthy: Grand Rapids Heart Walk 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The American Heart Association hopes that most people will get some kind of physical fitness each and every day.  Called the Healthy for Good Movement, they have tools to inspire you to create lasting Change in your health and life  and the Grand Rapids Heart Walk is coming next week. We have Kristine Todd, Director of Clinical Services for Heart & Vascular at Mercy Health and Jeanne LaSargeBono, Executive Director, West Michigan, American Heart Association in studio with us.

Grand Rapids Heart Walk

