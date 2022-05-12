GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the chilly and soggy spring this year, a lot of people are now playing catch up when it comes to their yards and outdoor spaces. If you’re in need of mulch, landscape design, and plants, Harder and Warner Landscape and Boutique Gardens can definitely help. It’s a go-to place for many homeowners and businesses in West Michigan. We stopped by to talk with them about what they offer!

They also offer classes! You can learn what type of perennials you should be planting in which spaces, how to create your own garden orb or even sign the kids up to create an adorable gnome home. You can see all the classes here.

Harder & Warner Landscapes & Boutique Gardens

6464 Broadmoor Ave SE – Caledonia

616-698-6910

Open 7 days a week

HarderAndWarner.com

Sponsored by Harder & Warner Landscapes & Boutique Gardens.