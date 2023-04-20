GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Did you know April is National Volunteer Month? This month is dedicated to promoting, encouraging and celebrating volunteerism. AARP has 50,000 plus volunteers who donate their time and talent, whether it’s in person or remotely from home, to help improve the lives of older Americans and their families. When you join their inclusive family of volunteers, they’ll provide all of the training and support you need to make a difference, make new connections and have fun at the same time.

Jennifer is the State Associate Director of AARP, and she joins us along with two of their volunteers Joy and Kishen.

If you’re interested in their volunteer program or are looking to become a volunteer, visit AARP.org/Volunteer.

Sponsored by AARP.