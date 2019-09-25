Get into the classroom with EDUStaff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you have ever pictured yourself in front of a classroom, this is a perfect time to take advantage of a opportunity to get there. Lezlie Soda of EDUStaff is here to explain and she’s brought one of their clients, teacher Elizabeth Hill with her.
EDUStaff Guest Teacher Requirements
- Current or expired Michigan Teaching Certificate, or out of state certificate
- 60+ credit hours from accredited community college or university with no less than 2.0 GPA
- Be fingerprinted and pass a criminal history background check
- Complete JobFit Assessment & Global Compliance Tutorial | Attend a 2-hour guest teacher workshop
EDUStaff
- 1.877.974.6339
- edustaff.org
- 4120 Brockton Dr, SE, Suite 200 Grand Rapids