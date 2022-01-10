Get interior design inspiration at this weekend’s Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show!

eightWest

by: Jessica Jurczak

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Does your home make you happy? It should be a place that’s welcoming, personal to who you are, and comfortable! This weekend, you can talk one on one with designers that can help you create that space. At the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show, you’ll find hundreds of local builders, remodelers, designers and home improvement services all under one roof at DeVos Place.

Today, we have Leslie Hart-Davidson with us, an interior designer presenting at the show!

>>>Take a look!

Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show

Friday, January 14 through Sunday, January 16
DeVos Place, Grand Rapids
Adults: $12, children 6-14: $4
Multi-day adult ticket: $18

Sponsored by the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon