Get inspired at the Fall Parade of Homes

Posted: Oct 03, 2018 12:17 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2018 12:17 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - A big event kicking off this Friday, the Grand Rapids Parade of Homes. You know, the idea of a dream home means different things to different people. The Parade shows off the hard work of some of the best builders in West Michigan and lots of new trends, technologies and amazing craftsmanship.

And this year's tour doesn't disappoint! We got a sneak peak of a million dollar home in the Byron Center area. 

Fall Parade of Homes

  • Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids
  • October 5-20
  • Homes 1-27, and Remodel Home A
  • Fridays and Saturdays 1pm-8pm
  • Remodel Homes B & C, 1pm - 8pm  - Oct 19 & 20
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


